WIA Gold Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

WIA Gold Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a proposed capital raising. The halt will be in effect until the company releases further details or until trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting more information on this development, which could impact the company’s financial position and stock performance.

