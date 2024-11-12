WIA Gold Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

WIA Gold Limited has announced the quotation of 192,633,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 12, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence. Investors interested in the gold sector may find this development noteworthy as it could impact WIA’s stock performance.

