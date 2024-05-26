WIA Gold Kickstarts Major Drilling Project in Côte d’Ivoire

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

WIA Gold Limited has launched a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at their Bouaflé Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, aiming to explore ten strong mineralized trends that have been previously identified. Each trend extends over 1km and shows promise of high-grade gold anomalism. The company has planned an initial phase of 6,000 meters of drilling, with a potential additional phase of 4,000 meters based on the results.

