Wia Gold Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Wia Gold Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed following a poll. Shareholders voted in favor of key motions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of Josef El-Raghy as a Director, showcasing solid investor support. The approval of a 10% issuance capacity further positions the company for strategic growth opportunities.

