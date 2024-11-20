WIA Gold Director Increases Shareholding Interest

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.
WIA Gold Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Josef El-Raghy. El-Raghy acquired an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.133 per share, increasing his total holdings to 61,200,000 ordinary shares. This move reflects ongoing activity and interest in the company’s stock.
