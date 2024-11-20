News & Insights

Stocks

WIA Gold Director Increases Shareholding Interest

November 20, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WIA Gold Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Josef El-Raghy. El-Raghy acquired an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.133 per share, increasing his total holdings to 61,200,000 ordinary shares. This move reflects ongoing activity and interest in the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:WIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.