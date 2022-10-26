Why Zurn Elkay Stock Plunged by Over 11% on Wednesday

What happened

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) divulged its first quarterly results as a recently merged entity on Wednesday, but the occasion wasn't auspicious. While the company more or less met analyst expectations, forward-looking investors didn't like what they saw on the horizon, and the shares took an 11% hit on the day.

So what

Zurn Elkay, the result of a merger between the two namesake companies, fused together officially this past July 1. For the new entity's third quarter, its first under the new combination, it posted net sales of $418 million, an 82% improvement over the pro forma $230 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also saw a boost, rising sharply from $24 million in the third quarter of 2021 to over $45 million, or $0.26 per share.

This was more or less what analysts tracking Zurn Elkay were expecting. Although they had collectively estimated net sales would amount to nearly $422 million, they were spot on with an average $0.26 per share for adjusted net income.

The company's performance met its own expectations too, both for its legacy Zurn operations and as a merged business. It quoted its CEO, Todd Adams, as saying, "We've made an enormous amount of progress on the integration over the first 90 days and we are quickly becoming a single integrated business moving with speed, focus and confidence."

Now what

Yet Zurn Elkay's fourth-quarter guidance, such as it is, seems to betray that confidence a bit.

Although the company feels it is well positioned in the North American market, it worries that "customer sentiment and market behavior will be more volatile, particularly heading into a year-end and what appears to be a deteriorating macro-environment," in Adams' words.

As a result, it trimmed its guidance for the period; it now expects sales to total $350 million to $365 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins should land between 20% and 21%.

10 stocks we like better than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.