Why Zuora Stock Plummeted on Wednesday

Shares of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) cratered on Wednesday, falling about 33% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The decline in the cloud-based subscription-management software company's stock follows its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The market's pessimism for the stock on Wednesday likely reflects the worse-than-expected revenue guidance management provided in the report for its fiscal third quarter.

Zuora's fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 8% year over year to $75 million, fueled by a 15% jump in subscription revenue. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $73.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share was about breakeven -- an improvement from an adjusted loss per share of $0.09 in the year-ago period.

The tech company, however, missed expectations when it came to revenue guidance. Management said it expected fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $73 million and $75 million, yet the consensus analyst estimate called for about $75.6 million.

Despite the market's reaction to the report, management was upbeat, saying the company posted "solid" results. Furthermore, Zuora founder and CEO Tien Tzuo said in the company's earnings release that "demand for subscription business models remains strong and we continue to build the foundation for Zuora to lead the market for years to come."

