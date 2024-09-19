Why Is ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). Shares have added about 5.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ZTO Express Cayman due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

ZTO Express Q2 Earnings Up Y/Y

ZTO Express’ second-quarter 2024 earnings of 47 cents per share improved year over year. Total revenues of $1.475 billion improved year over year.

Detailed Operational Statistics

Revenues from the core express delivery business improved 10.4% year over year, owing to 10.1% growth of parcel volume and stable parcel unit price. KA revenues, including delivery fees from direct sales organizations established to serve core express KA customers, increased 73.9% as the proportion of higher-value customers continued to increase.

Revenues from freight forwarding services fell 2.4% year over year.

Revenues from sales of accessories, largely consisting of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, rose 24.1% year over year. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.

Gross profit improved 9.6% from the year-ago reported quarter on the back of revenue growth and cost productivity gain. Gross margin rate fell to 33.8% from 33.9% in the year-ago period.

Total operating expenses came in at RMB405.3 million ($55.8 million) compared with RMB425.7 million in the year-ago period.

ZTO Express exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of RMB10.54billion compared with RMB 12.58 billion at the first-quarter end.

2024 Guidance

ZTO Express continues to expect parcel volumes for 2024 in the range of 34.73-35.64 billion. The guidance represents an increase of 15-18% year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

