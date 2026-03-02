Why Zscaler (ZS) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Zscaler's (ZS) international operations during the quarter that concluded in January 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this cloud-based information security provider, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing ZS' performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $815.75 million, marking an improvement of 25.9% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of ZS' revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Look into ZS' International Revenue Streams

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 28% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $228.34 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.18%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $231.07 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $212.33 million (26.9%) and $192.91 million (29.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $126.21 million in revenue, making up 15.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million, this meant a surprise of +0.75%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $120.45 million, or 15.3%, in the previous quarter, and $102.82 million, or 15.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $29.05 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.6%. This represented a surprise of +1.01% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $28.76 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $28.2 million, or 3.6%, and $23.78 million, or 3.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler to report $833.74 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 23% from the year-ago quarter. Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Other International are expected to contribute 28.6% (translating to $238.51 million), 15.6% ($129.87 million), and 3.6% ($29.76 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $3.31 billion, which signifies a rise of 23.7% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe, Middle East and Africa at 28.2% ($931.37 million), Asia Pacific at 15.5% ($512.45 million), and Other International at 3.6% ($118.05 million).

Concluding Remarks

Zscaler's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Zscaler has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zscaler's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 26.5%, against a downturn of 1.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Zscaler among its entities, has depreciated by 5.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 39.4% versus the S&P 500's 1.3% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 2.7% over the same period.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.