Why ZoomInfo Stock Zoomed Lower

What happened

Shares of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) have zoomed lower today, down by 10% as of 12:40 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. This is ZoomInfo's first earnings release as a public company.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter jumped 62% to $110.9 million, which was ahead of the $105.6 million in sales that analysts were expecting. That resulted in adjusted net income of $27 million, or $0.07 per share. Wall Street was looking for just $0.05 per share in adjusted profits. ZoomInfo, which operates a business-to-business (B2B) database, completed its IPO in early June.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We have an extraordinary opportunity ahead of us, as the need for strategic intelligence has never been greater," CEO Henry Schuck said in a statement. "As companies navigate a highly complex business landscape and reimagine the way they go to market, we provide their sales and marketing teams with the right technologies, tools, and insights to hit their numbers."

Now what

Despite the better-than-expected results, investors may still have lingering concerns about ZoomInfo's valuation. The stock currently trades at approximately 20 times sales.

Guidance for the third quarter calls for revenue of $116 million to $118 million, which is ahead of the consensus estimate of $112.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast at $0.08 to $0.09, roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations of $0.08 per share. For full-year 2020, revenue should be $451 million to $455 million.

10 stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.