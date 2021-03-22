Markets
ZI

Why ZoomInfo Shares Zoomed Higher Today

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) jumped as much as 12% higher on Monday, lifted by a bullish report from a Goldman Sachs analyst. As of 1:21 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 9.2%.

So what

Goldman analyst Kash Rangan started covering ZoomInfo's stock early Monday morning with a buy rating and a price target of $65 per share. That's 33% above Friday's closing price.

Rangan argues that ZoomInfo's data intelligence platform gives sales representatives at its client companies "broad, deep, and highly accurate data" that delivers measurable revenue and productivity benefits. He sees ZoomInfo as a potential "multi-billion dollar revenue business," up from $476 million over the last four quarters.

A young businesswoman holds up a sheet of graphs and charts to her laptop's webcam.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The company was founded in 2007 and went public in June 2020. ZoomInfo shares have gained 59% in the jittery style that is typical of high-growth stocks with minimal or negative bottom-line earnings. It's no surprise to see investors embracing Rangan's glowing report today.

10 stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular