Why Zoom Video Stock Just Dropped 10%

What happened

Shares of video conferencing standout Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) didn't quite zoom this morning. They plunged after the company reported its fiscal Q3 2020 results at yesterday's market close.

The stock is down a disappointing 10.4% as of 11:35 a.m. EST.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That's kind of strange because, by all accounts, Zoom Video Communications had a pretty great quarter.

Sales surged 85% year over year to $166.6 million, and the "number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue" nearly doubled year over year. (Wall Street had only expected Zoom to book sales of $154.9 million.) Non-GAAP income per share (a.k.a. pro forma earnings) came in at $0.09 per share -- triple what the Street had predicted. And even when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Zoom managed to eke out a profit in the quarter.

That being said, it wasn't much of a GAAP profit -- only $0.01 per share. But even so, that was better than the $0.06-per-share GAAP loss Zoom reported a year ago.

Now what

On top of all that, Zoom updated its guidance for the fourth and final fiscal quarter of the year, predicting a very tight range of revenue from $175 million to $176 million and $0.07 per share in non-GAAP profit. Given that Street analysts have been calling for sales of only $165.2 million in Q4 and pro forma profits of only $0.04 per share, you'd think investors would be taking all of this as good, if not great, news.

Instead, they're selling off Zoom stock in droves. Go figure.

Find out why Zoom Video Communications is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Zoom Video Communications is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.