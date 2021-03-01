Why Zoom Video Stock Is Rallying Today

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) are rising today in anticipation of the company's fourth-quarter 2021 results, which will be released after the end of the trading day.

The tech stock had gained 7% as of 11:40 a.m. EST.

Investors may be optimistic that Zoom will report another strong quarter. Management said that revenue will be in the range of $806 million to $811 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.78 at the midpoint of guidance.

Analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates are pretty much in line with what Zoom's management is expecting in the fourth quarter. Wall Street estimates that revenue will be $811 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings will be $0.79 per share.

Zoom's quarterly results have consistently beaten the Street's estimates recently, so investors are likely optimistic that the company will do so again in the fourth quarter.

The video communications company has been a favored tech stock among investors and is up more than 277% over the past 12 months. But the company's share price is down 17% over the past three months as investors have grown concerned that COVID-19 vaccines and the slow return to normalcy in some countries could curb Zoom's growth.

