Why Zoom Video Stock Fell 14% in March

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), a video-first unified communications platform provider, fell 14% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For context, the S&P 500 index returned 4.4% last month.

Image source: Zoom Video Communications.

So what

We can probably attribute Zoom stock's weak performance last month to two related factors, one largely market-related and the other more company-specific.

Shares of many highly valued growth stocks pulled back last month, so Zoom stock wasn't unique on this front.

More specific to Zoom, many investors are no doubt concerned that the video conferencing specialist's business will suffer once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. So shares have been declining since the fall when the good news about vaccines started rolling out.

Indeed, the company's guidance for fiscal 2022, which it issued on March 1 when it released powerful fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2021, suggests management expects a significant slowdown.

Data by YCharts

Now what

For full-year fiscal 2022 (which began on Feb. 1), management expects revenue of $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.59 to $3.65. At the midpoints, this outlook represents year-over-year revenue and adjusted EPS growth of about 42% and 8.4%, respectively.

For context, in fiscal 2021, Zoom's revenue soared 326% year over year to $2.65 billion, and adjusted EPS increased nearly tenfold to $3.34.

Find out why Zoom Video Communications is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Zoom Video Communications is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.