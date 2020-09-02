Why Zoom Video Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) have dropped today, down by 7% as of 12:22 p.m. EDT, as investors took profits off the table following a massive surge this week. The videoconferencing specialist led a broad rally in enterprise software stocks yesterday after announcing blowout second-quarter results on Monday.

The stock soared 41% on Tuesday after the video-calling tech company reported an astronomical 355% increase in revenue in the fiscal second quarter. Zoom has been among the biggest inadvertent beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed how people connect both personally and professionally. Considering the sheer magnitude of the stock's 520% gain year to date, it's not surprising that some investors are selling to lock in those profits.

It's also worth noting that Zoom's rally so far this year has put the company's valuation into lofty territory, with shares currently trading at 115 times sales and over 250 times forward earnings as the market continues to price in significant growth expectations. Zoom has clearly been delivering impressive growth figures as it starts to grow into that valuation, but high-multiple stocks also tend to be extremely volatile.

Zoom's guidance for the current fiscal year (2021) calls for revenue of $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion, which at the midpoint would be nearly four times the $622.7 million in sales the company reported for fiscal 2020.

