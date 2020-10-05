Why Zoom Video Shares Soared 44.6% in September

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) soared 44.6% in September, according to data provided byÂ S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The videoconferencing company's stock has been on a tear, rising nearly sixfold since the start of the year to all-time highs.

So what

Zoom released an impressive set of earnings for its second quarter, reaffirming that it's still on a stunning growth path. Revenue jumped more than threefold year over year to $663.5 million, while net income catapulted from $5 million to $185 million. More businesses are shifting their operations to include telecommuting as part of the new normal, and Zoom is a direct beneficiary.

The company is also building a robust customer base that can contribute recurring revenue. The number of large customers (those contributing more than $100,000 in trailing-12-month revenue) was up 112% year over year. Zoom also saw a more than fourfold growth in smaller businesses to over 370,000 during the quarter.

Now what

The company continues to build through partnerships. A recent collaboration with Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will see Zoom's communications platform being pushed out to all Lumen customers around the world. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is also working with Zoom to integrate video into its workflow to enhance interactions with its customers. There may be more such partnerships in the coming months as Zoom remains a top choice for videoconferencing solutions.

Zoomtopia, on Oct. 14 and 15, is the company's annual user conference, where it will showcase the latest technologies for business communications.



