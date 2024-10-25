Why Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed the latest trading day at $72.63, indicating a -0.04% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 5.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoom Video Communications will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.30, signifying a 0.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.16 billion, up 2.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion, indicating changes of +1.92% and +2.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Zoom Video Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Zoom Video Communications possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.9.

We can additionally observe that ZM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

