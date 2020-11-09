Markets
ZM

Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Is Tumbling Today

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of videoconferencing specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are slumping today.

The decline comes in the wake of news that a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech prevented over 90% of infections in human trials including tens of thousands of volunteers. Additionally, no serious safety concerns have been identified.

Some investors are betting stocks that benefited from people sheltering at home could now cool off if lockdowns ease amid a successful deployment of vaccines.

A man using Zoom to videoconference with colleagues on his computer

Image source: Zoom Video Communications.

So what

Zoom was one of the biggest beneficiaries as consumers and workers sheltered at home. People turned to the platform to collaborate virtually, leading to skyrocketing revenue and profitability.

For the three-month period ending July 31, Zoom announced a 355% year-over-year increase in revenue. On $664.5 million of revenue, the company raked in $373.4 million of free cash flow. This was up from free cash flow of $17.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Given the growth stock has soared more than 500% this year, it's not surprising to see shares selling off some as investors speculate about a return to more normalcy in 2021 and beyond.

Now what

Management said in its third-quarter update that it anticipated even greater fiscal fourth-quarter revenue. The company guided for record revenue between $730 million and $750 million during the period.

While a slowdown in Zoom's growth story should be expected as the economy reopens, it's unclear both how quickly vaccines can be rolled out to the masses and by how much the company's growth will slow. Before the pandemic, Zoom was already notably expanding at near-triple-digit growth rates.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zoom Video Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular