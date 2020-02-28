Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Fell Friday

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), a video conferencing and collaboration software platform, were hit hard on Friday. The stock fell as much as 14.2% and finished the trading day down 7.5%.

The tech stock's decline likely reflects some Zoom investors taking profits after a sharp run-up during the week, even as the market fell sharply.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

From the beginning of the week to the end of the trading day on Thursday, shares of Zoom Video rose nearly 12%, as investors flocked to the stock in a bet that travel restrictions would be a boon for the videoconferencing company.

Zoom's strong performance throughout the week added to a huge run-up in recent months. Even when including Friday's 7.5% decline, shares are up 41% over the last three months.

Now what

Investors will soon get to see if Zoom's underlying business can live up to the market's excitement for the stock. The company reports fourth-quarter earnings after market close on March 4.

In Q3, Zoom's third quarter, revenue rose 85% year over year to $166.6 million. Analysts, on average, expect fourth-quarter revenue of $177 million.

Find out why Zoom Video Communications is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Zoom Video Communications is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications and recommends the following options: short May 2020 $120 calls on Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.