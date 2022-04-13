Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday

What happened

Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it?

Many investors would beg to differ, given the company's almost 8% hop in share price on Wednesday. Those folks were obviously cheered by a slate of new products Zoom is rolling out in the near future.

So what

In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users.

One is Zoom IQ for Sales, an add-on for the company's base online video conferencing service that in its words "turns customer interactions into meaningful and actionable insights, helping teams across marketing, sales, and competitive intelligence improve crucial interactions with customers."

Features of Zoom IQ for Sales include integration with Salesforce functionalities and the availability of risk assessment tools.

The company is also adding backstage. This feature will allow Zoom Events panelists and speakers to not only view the live feed of the event they have participated in, but to answer attendee questions and chat among themselves.

Finally, the specialty tech company is adding a pair of functionalities to its Zoom Webinar service. The first is reactions, small graphics that will be visible to the host, the participants, and the attendees of the webinars provided by the company. Branding will also be possible, as hosts can add specialized digital wallpaper as a background for their webinar participants.

Now what

Zoom said that Zoom IQ for Sales is available for its base service now, and will be coming soon for the Zoom Phone mobile version of its software. Similarly, webinar reactions and branding are also live, according to the company, while Zoom Events backstage is to be "generally available" later this month.

