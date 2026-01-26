Why Zoom Stock Zoomed More Than 11% Higher on Monday

Key Points

An analyst pointed out that the teleconferencing specialist has an asset that could explode in value.

This was purchased in mid-2023.

Although stocks of companies linked to artificial intelligence (AI) have been something of a see-saw these past few months, investors are still clearly excited about the technology.

On Monday, an analyst noted that Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) could benefit materially from a recent AI investment. That was enough to ignite a rally in the teleconferencing company's stock, and it closed the day more than 11% higher.

A prescient investment

In May 2023, Zoom disclosed that it had invested in and launched a strategic partnership with Anthropic, the privately held company best known for its Claude AI platform. At the time, Zoom did not provide any financial details of the arrangement.

On Monday, Baird analyst William Power wrote a new research note on Zoom. According to reports, he wrote that by his estimation, the company invested $51 million in Anthropic in the deal. Placing that within the $350 billion valuation rumored for Anthropic, Zoom's stake could be worth $2 billion to $4 billion.

Although Anthropic management has not yet announced concrete plans for an initial public offering (IPO), it has made certain moves -- such as apparently hiring a law firm well known for advising companies through the IPO process -- that strongly indicate it will do so.

A monster return on investment

While it's wisest to invest in a stock primarily based on its potential for organic growth, Zoom's investment in Anthropic could indeed be compelling. An Anthropic IPO is increasingly likely, and if it happens, it'll surely be a monster issue given Claude's prominence and the fact that its developer is a pure-play AI company.

I think Power's new take is a smart way to look at Zoom stock these days.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.