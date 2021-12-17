Why Zoom Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) jumped nearly 10% on Friday amid reports of surging coronavirus infections.

So what

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world. Health officials are concerned that soaring COVID-19 case counts could soon overwhelm hospitals and other medical facilities.

Companies such as Apple and Alphabet's Google have responded by delaying their plans to return to their corporate offices. Due to the uncertainty surrounding omicron and this latest COVID-19 surge, many businesses are instructing their employees to prepare to work from home for an indefinite period.

Investors sought shelter in Zoom Video Communications' stock on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

Omicron has also fueled a new wave of volatility in the financial markets. Stock indexes have plunged and rallied and plunged again, sometimes within the same day, as health officials have shared more news related to the worrisome coronavirus variant.

After President Joe Biden warned of "a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated" in a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, investors appear to be taking the threat posed by omicron even more seriously.

Now what

Many investors responded by buying Zoom's shares on Friday. While countless companies' sales and profits are likely to be dented by a frightening new wave of COVID-19, Zoom could see higher demand for its cloud-based communications solutions.

Zoom experienced staggering growth during the early stages of the pandemic, when businesses quickly deployed its video chat software so their employees could more easily communicate while working from home. Although Zoom is unlikely to return to that torrid pace of expansion, its revenue and profit growth could reaccelerate in the months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zoom Video Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.