Why Zoom Stock Jumped Sharply on Friday

What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) jumped sharply on Friday. The stock was up 5.1% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT.

Shares of the live video collaboration software provider were likely up because of a bullish note from an analyst, as well as an upbeat day in the market for many tech stocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria named Zoom Video his top stock pick on Friday, giving shares a 12-month price target of $450.

The analyst believes that the company will remain integral to businesses in a post-pandemic world, thanks to differentiated technology. Jaluria is also optimistic about the company because of its strong financials.

Bullishness for tech stocks (particularly growth tech stocks like Zoom) on Friday may have helped give the stock a boost as well.

Now what

Zoom crushed analyst estimates when it recently reported results for its fiscal first quarter, a three-month period that ended on April 30. Revenue during the quarter skyrocketed 191% year over year to $956 million. Net income for the period was $227 million.

Based on the company's outlook for full fiscal year revenue to be nearly $4 billion, Zoom management is undoubtedly confident about the company's prospects as the economy reopens.

Find out why Zoom Video Communications is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Zoom Video Communications is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.