Why Zomedica Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday. As of 12:25 p.m. EST, the veterinary health company's stock price was up more than 24%.

So what

Zomedica appears to have caught the attention of traders on the WallStreetBets group on Reddit. As Robinhood and other brokerages limited trading in GameStop and other volatile stocks following their wild price swings, Reddit's army of traders has searched for new profit opportunities.

Zomedica's stock price jumped on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

With more than 10% of its shares held short, it's possible that some traders are hoping to ignite a short squeeze in Zomedica. However, the percentage of Zomedica's outstanding shares that are being shorted is far lower than that of GameStop during the time of its epic short squeeze, so it will likely be more difficult to do so.

Now what

Still, Zomedica has a compelling growth opportunity. The veterinary health specialist is slated to launch its patented Truforma diagnostic system on March 30. The platform is designed to produce fast and accurate results when used to detect diseases in dogs and cats. InvestorPlace analyst Luke Lango believes Zomedica could generate $250 million in revenue by 2025, thanks to Truforma's time- and cost-saving advantages over existing veterinary diagnostic methods. If he's right, Zomedica's stock could have more upside ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.