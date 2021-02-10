Why Zomedica Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) fell 14% on Tuesday after the pet health company disclosed that it was increasing the size of its stock offering by nearly sevenfold.

So what

On Nov. 13, Zomedica announced commercialization plans for its Truforma diagnostic platform for cats and dogs. Its stock subsequently went on to soar a stunning 2,750%.

Yesterday, Zomedica moved to cash in on the incredible rally in its stock price by selling nearly 13.2 million of its shares to investors at a price of $1.90 per share.

Zomedica surrendered some of its recent gains on Tuesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Later on Monday night, Zomedica said it was increasing the size of its stock offering to more than 91.3 million shares "due to demand." Zomedica said gross proceeds from the stock sale would now be roughly $173.5 million, rather than the approximately $25 million it previously expected to raise.

Now what

It's rare for a company to increase its share offering so significantly, especially at such a late hour. It's thus somewhat surprising that Zomedica's stock price didn't decline even more on Tuesday. That said, the veterinary health company will now be on far stronger financial footing, with an additional $173.5 million on its soon-to-be cash-rich balance sheet.

10 stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.