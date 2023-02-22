Why ZipRecruiter Is Falling Hard Today

What happened

Shares of ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) are plunging 19.4% at 11:01 a.m. ET Wednesday. The online hiring platform reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market's close yesterday and indicated a "continued softening in the hiring environment" would cause full-year 2023 revenue to plunge 23% to $179 million at the midpoint of its guidance.

ZipRecruiter said employers are engaged in wholesale firing of employees or otherwise reducing their recruiting budgets, meaning this would be a particularly challenging period for the job search site.

So what

There have been growing fears of a recession as rising interest rates, persistently high inflation, and stubborn energy prices weigh on the economy. There's a disconnect as well between the somewhat rosy employment picture painted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed unemployment at 3.4% in January, the lowest it's been in 54 years, and the conga line of companies reporting mass layoffs.

Amazon announced it was firing 18,000 workers; Alphabet is shedding 12,000; Microsoft 10,000; Walt Disney 7,000; and Goldman Sachs 3,200. Dozens of other companies have also said they were firing hundreds or thousands of workers.

While it increases ZipRecruiter's pool of available talent, the prospects for helping them land a job are dimming considerably.

Now what

The economy itself is showing a disconnect between the deteriorating situation and the consumer response to it. Spending surged 3% in January, far ahead of the 2% increase economists were anticipating, which is likely going to push the Federal Reserve to maintain its aggressive interest rate policy.

With growing demand for jobs pitted against declining opportunity, ZipRecruiter is going to find it extremely difficult for the rest of the year and possibly beyond.

10 stocks we like better than ZipRecruiter

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ZipRecruiter wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Goldman Sachs Group, Microsoft, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.