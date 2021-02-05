Why Ziopharm Oncology Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) were soaring 11.8% as of 11:45 a.m. EST on Friday. The nice gain came after the company announced the election of Robert Postma to its board of directors. The addition expanded Ziopharm's board from eight members to nine.

So what

The election of new board members doesn't usually provide a catalyst for a biotech stock. What's different in this case?

Image source: Getty Images.

Postma is the founder of WaterMill Asset Management. In December, WaterMill added two of its preferred candidates to the biotech's board. It also managed to oust Scott Tarriff, who had been the board chairman since 2018, and pressure two other board members to resign.

At that time, Postma received enough votes from shareholders to also join Ziopharm's board. But the size of the board was capped at eight members. Today's announcement of the expansion of the number of members and Postma's election reflects yet another victory by WaterMill to influence the direction of the biotech.

Ziopharm CEO Laurence Cooper struck a diplomatic tone: "We will benefit from having additional shareholder guidance on the Board. Bob is a respected voice, and his counsel will help in directing the Company's strategies."

Now what

Today's news marks the end of an ugly battle between Ziopharm's previous board members and WaterMill. It remains to be seen in which direction the activist investment firm will try to take Ziopharm.

10 stocks we like better than ZIOPHARM Oncology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ZIOPHARM Oncology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.