Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Zions in Focus

Based in Salt Lake City, Zions (ZION) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 5.55%. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.43 per share, with a dividend yield of 3%. This compares to the Banks - West industry's yield of 2.67% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.49%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.72 is up 3.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Zions has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.51%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Zions's current payout ratio is 35%, meaning it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

ZION is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.35 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.08%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that ZION is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

