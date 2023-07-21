News & Insights

Markets
ZION

Why Zions Bancorporation Stock Rose 20.6% This Week

July 21, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Dave Kovaleski for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) saw its share price rise 20.6% this week as of Friday at 10:00 a.m. ET, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had risen as much as 24.3% this week. Its stock price is down about 24% year to date, trading at around $37 per share.

The broader markets plodded along this week, as the S&P 500 was only up 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was flat as of Friday morning.

So what

Zions Bancorporation posted second-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates. The bank posted net earnings of $166 million, down from $195 million last June 30, with earnings per share (EPS) at $1.11. That was ahead of the $1.08 EPS consensus estimate.

Revenue rose 1.9% to $780 million year over year, which was higher than the $750 million consensus estimate. Loans rose 9% year over year to $57 billion, while net interest income was flat at $591 million.

Deposits were down 6% year over year, but customer deposits were up 3% from the first quarter -- a good sign for the bank. Also, the net interest margin ticked up to 2.92% from 2.87% in the same quarter a year ago, despite costs of deposits rising to 1.27% from 0.03% a year ago.

"Second quarter operating results reflect a solid rebound in customer deposits over the past three months, but also a higher cost of funds, which reduced net interest income to levels comparable with those of a year ago," said Harris Simmons, chairman and CEO of Zions.

Now what

Zions' better-than-expected results prompted a slew of Wall Street analysts to bump up its price target, including Truists' Brandon King, who raised it to $42 per share. Investors should be relieved to see deposits growing and the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio rise to 10% from 9.9% last quarter.

With a dirt cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.5 and a P/E-to-growth ratio of just 0.71, Zions is undervalued and a buy for those looking to add a solid regional bank name to their portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zions Bancorporation, National Association wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZION

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.