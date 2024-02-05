Why Zim Integrated Shipping Stock Surged Higher in January

Macroeconomic conditions that had been working against Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) flipped in the company's favor in January, making investors excited about the opportunity that lies up ahead. Shares of Zim gained 52% in the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors bet that pricing power was quickly returning to the industry.

A geopolitical twist after a tough year

Investors in the global shipping specialist can't be blamed for feeling a little seasick after the last few years. The pandemic caused an initial drop in demand and then a massive rebound, fueling a strong period for the companies that carry cargo around the world. But in 2023, the stocks gave most of those gains back as volumes declined amid rising global uncertainty.

For Zim, the sell-off was particularly difficult because investors became worried about whether the company would struggle to manage its debt as demand fell.

But geopolitical events have altered the outlook for Zim and other shippers. Attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes by groups based in Yemen are disrupting global trade and causing shippers to reroute transports. As a result, shipping rates are spiking higher.

Mid-month, Jefferies upgraded Zim shares to buy from hold and raised its price target to $20 from $14. The bank said it expects Zim to rapidly shift from a cash-burn situation to a "significant" cash-generation story thanks to the higher rates.

With diversions anticipated to continue for some time, Jefferies expects tight capacity and favorable market conditions for Zim for the foreseeable future.

Are Zim Integrated shares a buy after a strong January?

It's worth noting that even with the January surge, Zim shares are down 42% over the past year and 85% lower than where they traded as recently as 2022. That implies there is still the potential for significant upside from here, especially if Jefferies is correct and the Red Sea situation is not resolved anytime soon.

However, investors need to remain cautious. Zim is reliant on spot rates, not long-term contracts, meaning the stock is significantly exposed to headline risk. As we learned last month, headlines and geopolitics are hard to predict, and just because rates moved higher in January, there is no guarantee conditions will not shift again in the weeks to come.

Given their volatility, Zim shares are best suited for those hoping to make a short-term profit on global instability. For those with a longer-term focus, there are better stocks -- including shipping stocks -- to keep on your radar.

Should you invest $1,000 in Zim Integrated Shipping Services right now?

Before you buy stock in Zim Integrated Shipping Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Zim Integrated Shipping Services wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool recommends Zim Integrated Shipping Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.