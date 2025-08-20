Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Slipped Today

Key Points The logistics company unveiled its latest set of quarterly figures.

Unfortunately for shareholders, it missed on both the top and bottom lines.

10 stocks we like better than Zim Integrated Shipping Services ›

The stock of logistics specialist Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) landed in negative territory on Wednesday. Investors reacted unhappily to the company's second-quarter earnings release published that morning. With its resulting 1.4% slump, Zim had a worse finish to the day than the S&P 500 index (which was down only 0.2%).

Second-quarter slumps

During the quarter, Zim's revenue fell by 15% year over year to almost $1.64 billion, on carried volume that decreased by 6%. Those declines were nothing compared to that for generally acceptable accounting principles (GAAP) net income, which eroded to $24 million ($0.19 per share) from Q2 2024's $373 million profit.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This meant a double miss for Zim, as those headline figures were well below the average analyst projections of $1.81 billion for revenue, and $1.22 per share for GAAP net income.

Global trade during the quarter was, of course, affected by the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Zim put a positive spin on the situation, quoting its CEO Eli Glickman as saying: "Amid market disruptions and volatility, we continued to leverage our upscaled capacity and improved cost structure in Q2. In this highly uncertain market environment, our focus is controlling what we can to position Zim for sustainable and profitable growth over the long term."

A bit of a bright spot with guidance

Accordingly, Zim raised the lower end of its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the entirety of 2025. For the period, it's now expecting that line item to hit $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion; previously the company guided for $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Zim Integrated Shipping Services right now?

Before you buy stock in Zim Integrated Shipping Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Zim Integrated Shipping Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Zim Integrated Shipping Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.