Why Is Zillow (ZG) Down 18.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Zillow Group (ZG). Shares have lost about 18.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Zillow due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Zillow’s Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Y/Y Revenue Growth



Zillow Group reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported an 18% year-over-year increase in total revenues, mainly driven by growth in the mortgages segment due to higher loan origination activity, with significant increases in rental revenues, especially from multifamily listings, and continued momentum in its residential and agent-focused services.

Net Income



On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $46 million or 19 cents per share compared with $8 million or 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Solid top-line growth primarily boosted the net income.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $129 million or 53 cents per share compared with $105 million or 41 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10 cents.



Revenues



Quarterly revenues increased to $708 million from $598 million in the year-ago quarter. Healthy growth in all segments boosted the top line. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704.3 million.



Residential revenues increased 8% to $450 million, backed by growth in Zillow Preferred, driven by expanded connections through Enhanced Markets and strong conversion rates for Preferred partners. Zillow Showcase and new construction also contributed to the growth.



The Mortgages segment generated $64 million in revenues compared with $41 million in the year-earlier quarter, mainly due to 96% growth in purchase loan origination as the company’s mortgage strategy is encouraging more buyers to use Zillow Home Loans.



Rental revenues rose 42% to $183 million, primarily driven by 57% increase in multifamily revenues.



Other Details



During the quarter, the company recorded a gross profit of $519 million compared with $459 million in the prior-year quarter, with respective margins of 73% and 77%. The operating expenses during the quarter were $483 million, up from $468 million in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $182 million compared with $153 million a year ago, with respective margins of 26% each.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



In the first quarter, Zillow generated $200 million in cash from operations compared with $104 million in the year-earlier quarter. As of March 31, 2026, it had $678 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $80 million of lease liabilities (net of current portion).



Outlook



For the second quarter of 2026, Zillow expects total revenues in the range of $750-$765 million. Total adjusted EBITDA is expected in the band of $150 million to $165 million. Management expects Mortgages’ revenues to grow at similar levels to the first quarter. Residential revenues are projected to grow in the mid-single-digits year over year, while rental revenues are expected to grow approximately 30% year over year.



For 2026, the company expects mid-teens revenue growth, with rental revenues up approximately 30% year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -42.03% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Zillow has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Zillow has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.