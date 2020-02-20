Why Zillow Stock Soared Higher Thursday

What happened

Shares of online real estate marketing services company Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) skyrocketed on Thursday, rising 22% as of 10:45 a.m. EST.

The stock's gain follows the company's fourth-quarter results. It's not surprising that shares are jumping; the company's revenue obliterated analyst estimates and its non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share was narrower than expected.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Zillow's fourth-quarter revenue surged 158% year over year to $943.9 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $814.6 million. The tech company's non-GAAP loss per share of $0.26 was narrower than a consensus forecast for a loss of $0.30.

"Our team's strong execution delivered record Q4 and full year results that beat our outlook on every measure," said Zillow CEO Rich Barton in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release.

Now what

Zillow expects more wild top-line growth in the first quarter of 2020. Management guided for revenue in the period to be between $1.021 billion and $1.056 billion. Analyst forecasts called for first-quarter revenue of $912.4 million.

10 stocks we like better than Zillow Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zillow Group (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zillow Group (A shares) and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.