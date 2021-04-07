Why Zillow Stock Fell 23% in March

What happened

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) shareholders trailed the market by a wide margin last month. Their stock dropped 23% in March compared to a 4.2% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The drop pushed shares to near flat for the year but the real estate selling platform stock has still more than tripled over the last 12 months.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That earlier rally was likely the cause of some of the selling pressure on Zillow last month, especially when many of its peers were part of a wider tech stock sell-off. Other industry-specific factors contributed to Zillow's March decline, including rising interest rates and a poorly received earnings report from peer Opendoor Technologies. Opendoor in early March revealed slowing growth due to the declining supply of homes in its inventory.

Now what

Zillow's broader selling platform should allow it to continue capitalizing on its popular home shopping app, which last quarter notched a 27% traffic spike. But the stock might still be subject to extra volatility ahead of its next earnings report, likely due out in the first week of May.

10 stocks we like better than Zillow Group (C shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zillow Group (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Zillow Group (A shares) and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Opendoor Technologies Inc., Zillow Group (A shares), and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.