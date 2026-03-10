Why Zevra Therapeutics Stock Zoomed 21% Higher Today

Key Points

It also posted 44% net revenue growth for the period.

Both headline figures crushed the consensus analyst estimates.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) was one of the healthier companies on the stock exchange on Tuesday. Investors eagerly piled into its shares following the commercial-stage biotech's latest earnings release, leaving Zevra with a slightly over 21% gain that day.

Two convincing beats

Zevra's final set of 2025 earnings was released just after market close Monday, revealing that the company's net revenue was slightly over $34 million in the fourth quarter. That was 44% higher than the same period of 2024. Better, the company flipped to a net profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $12.2 million ($0.19) per share, from the year-ago loss of $35.7 million.

This meant a crushing double beat for Zevra, as analysts tracking the stock had more modest expectations. Collectively, they were modeling barely over $28 million on the top line, and only $0.05 per share for GAAP net income.

Much of Zevra's success in the quarter (and over the course of 2025, to take a wider view) is due to the take-up of Miplyffa, its treatment for a rare neurogenerative disorder called Niemann-Pick disease. The company said the drug's availability had expanded significantly over the course of the year, reaching 68% of covered lives. During the quarter, Miplyffa's net sales rose nearly ninefold to more than $87 million.

International potential

In its earnings release, Zevra wrote that a marketing authorization application it filed for Miplyffa is under review by the European Medicines Agency, a regulatory arm of the 27-nation European Union. So, in addition to the obvious momentum Miplyffa is gathering in the U.S., it seems to have excellent potential in a large market overseas. The future looks bright for this company, and I'd say the same for its stock.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

