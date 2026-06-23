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Why This Zeta + Palantir Deal is Bigger Than It Looks

June 23, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Zeta's application will be available to Palantir's customers through a deep integration.

  • This opens up new customers and potential higher spending per customer to Zeta.

  • Management said operating expenses won't go up because of the deal.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced a massive new deal this morning that could fuel Zeta's growth and drive margin expansion long-term. The 7-year partnership is intended to allow the two companies to offer a more complete solution to customers and improve the speed of the Zeta platform. In this video, I break down how this can drive growth to Zeta on multiple vectors.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 23, 2026. The video was published on June 23, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Zeta Global and has the following options: long December 2027 $50 puts on Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

PLTR
ZETA

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