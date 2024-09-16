News & Insights

Why Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Is Rising In Pre-market?

September 16, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) announced the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on studies of azenosertib, the company's selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE. The FDA has cleared the company to resume enrollment in all ongoing azenosertib clinical studies with no changes in the clinical development plan.

Zentalis said it will be working with clinical trial investigators to resume study activities across the azenosertib development program. The company remains on track to meet all previously disclosed data guidance for the remainder of 2024.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals are up 35% in pre-market trade on Monday.

