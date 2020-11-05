Why Zebra Technologies Stock Soared in October

What happened

Shares of barcode scanners and handheld reader company Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) soared 12.4% in October according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The move was followed by another share price surge after the company reported its third-quarter earnings in early November. The stock has increased 30% since the start of September. Why?

Image source: Getty Images.

There are probably three interrelated factors that caused the dramatic price rise. First, the sell-off in September was overdone amid fears that Zebra would suffer if retailers pushed out orders.

Second, the third-quarter earnings blew away management's prior guidance with net sales coming in with a year-over-year increase of 0.2% compared to guidance for a decline of 3% to 7%.

Third, Zebra's main competitor, industrial stock Honeywell International, reported mid-single-digit growth in its in its productivity solutions businesses, "which was driven by strong demand for scanning and mobility products," according to management on the earnings call.

So what

It all points to a business that is executing well in an unusual environment. In one way the pandemic has hit its customers hard, notably its small customers and clothing retailers. In another, the pandemic has led to a heightened interest in automating and digitizing work. As such, Zebra and Honeywell's data capture solutions are receiving a boost, and not least in areas such as e-commerce and healthcare.

Now what

Zebra's management has guided toward a 3% to 7% net sales increase in the fourth quarter. Zebra also said in its earnings release, "The company has substantially completed its initiative to diversify the sourcing of its U.S. volumes out of China," so investors should expect some margin expansion in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Honeywell International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Honeywell International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Lee Samaha owns shares of Honeywell International. The Motley Fool recommends Zebra Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.