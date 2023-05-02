Why Zebra Technologies Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) fell on Tuesday after management reported financial results and lowered its guidance for the rest of the year. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Zebra Technologies' stock was down almost 10%.

Known mostly for its barcode printers and scanners, Zebra Technologies makes hardware and software for warehouse management, product tracking, and more. In the first quarter of 2023, the company had net sales of $1.4 billion, down almost 2% from the prior-year period. While sales were down, the silver lining is that sales were within management's previous guidance.

Management had also given guidance for its margin for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). In Q1, Zebra Technologies had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.4%, slightly ahead of management's guidance of 21%.

Q1 numbers were largely what the market expected for Zebra Technologies. But the company lowered guidance for the year; hence the negative reaction today.

For net sales in 2023, Zebra Technologies' management had expected between a 3% year-over-year drop and 1% growth. However, management lowered these expectations today. It now expects a 2% to 6% year-over-year decline.

Moreover, Zebra Technologies' management had guided for full-year free cash flow of at least $650 million. Now it expects just $450 million to $550 million -- a substantial guidance reduction.

CEO Bill Burns said (rather ominously), "Late in Q1 and into Q2, demand trends softened across our end markets." However, CFO Nathan Winters gave further color by saying, "[We] are embedding caution in our outlook," implying that the management team may be underpromising in hopes of overdelivering.

Moreover, Zebra Technologies doesn't appear to be losing long-term business. Rather, management said that customers are choosing to "defer" spending right now. Therefore, I believe the business is still fine, and it's only temporary headwinds that are likely leading to the reduction in full-year financial guidance. That should be comforting to shareholders.

