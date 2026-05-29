Why Is Yum China (YUMC) Down 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Yum China Holdings (YUMC). Shares have lost about 11.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Yum China due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Yum China Q1 Earnings Revenues Meet Estimates, Both Up Y/Y

Yum China reported first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings meeting and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, both top and bottom lines increased.



First-quarter results were supported by solid performance at both KFC and Pizza Hut, backed by growth in system sales and same-store transactions. Strong delivery momentum, rapid store expansion and operational efficiencies also aided performance during the quarter.

YUMC’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Yum China reported adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 13% year over year.



Total revenues of $3.27 billion topped the consensus mark of $3.25 billion by 0.7% and rose 10% from the prior-year quarter.



System sales, excluding foreign currency impacts, increased 4% year over year. Same-store sales matched the prior-year level, while same-store transactions rose 2%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth. Delivery sales jumped 31% year over year and accounted for nearly 54% of total company sales.

Operating Highlights of YUMC

Total costs and expenses increased 9% year over year to $2.82 billion. Restaurant margin declined 40 basis points year over year to 18.2%, mainly due to higher rider costs associated with increased delivery mix, partly offset by streamlined operations.



Operating profit rose 12% year over year to a first-quarter record of $447 million. Operating margin expanded 30 basis points year over year to 13.7%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of expansion.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $568 million from $514 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Yum China also continued to expand aggressively during the quarter. The company opened 636 net new stores, more than double the prior-year level and an all-time quarterly high. Total store count reached 18,737 units as of March 31, 2026.

KFC Performance Aids Yum China Results

KFC’s revenues increased 9% year over year to $2.45 billion. System sales grew 5%, while same-store sales rose 1%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.



Delivery sales at KFC climbed 33% year over year and contributed approximately 55% of segment sales, up from 43% in the year-ago quarter.



KFC opened 457 net new stores during the quarter, with franchisees accounting for 38% of openings. Total restaurant count reached 13,454 units.



Operating profit for the segment rose 8% year over year to $417 million. However, operating margin contracted 20 basis points year over year to 17%, while restaurant margin declined 70 basis points to 19.1%, owing to higher delivery-related costs and value-focused offerings.

Pizza Hut Supports YUMC Growth Momentum

Pizza Hut revenues increased 7% year over year to $635 million. System sales advanced 4%, while same-store transactions grew 5%, marking the 13th straight quarter of transaction growth.



Delivery sales rose 25% year over year and represented approximately 51% of Pizza Hut’s company sales compared with 42% in the prior-year quarter.



The segment opened 207 net new stores during the quarter, with franchisees contributing 51% of the additions. Total Pizza Hut store count reached 4,375 units.



Operating profit surged 18% year over year to $71 million. Operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 11.2%, while restaurant margin improved 60 basis points to 15%, supported by operational efficiencies, automation initiatives and favorable commodity prices.

Yum China’s Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns

As of March 31, 2026, Yum China had cash and cash equivalents of $473 million compared with $506 million at 2025-end. Short-term investments totaled $956 million, while long-term bank deposits and notes were $707 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $550 million from $452 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter, the company returned $316 million to its shareholders through $214 million in share repurchases and $102 million in dividends. Yum China repurchased 4.1 million shares during the period.



The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share, payable on June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 27.

YUMC Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

For 2026, Yum China continues to expect total store count to exceed 20,000 units, with more than 1,900 net new store openings planned.



The company maintained its expectation for capital expenditures between $600 million and $700 million. Yum China also reiterated plans to return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026.



Additionally, management highlighted that franchisees are expected to account for 40-50% of net new store openings at both KFC and Pizza Hut, reflecting the company’s ongoing focus on scalable expansion and efficiency.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Yum China has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Yum China has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.