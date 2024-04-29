Why YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $21.48, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.92% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.98, showcasing a 12.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.75 billion, down 11.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $18.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.1% and +4.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.91% increase. Right now, YPF Sociedad Anonima possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.15 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

