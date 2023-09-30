Why YouTube Is the Real Threat to Disney

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) challenge in streaming isn't just coming from traditional linear networks and streaming rivals, it's coming from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube. User-generated content is better than ever and Disney's content sits next to it on many TVs.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers YouTube's move into traditional television and how that's a threat to Disney's streaming ambitions.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of September 24, 2023. The video was published on September 26, 2023.

