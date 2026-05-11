Why Your Investing Stomach Matters More Than Your IQ in the Stock Market

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down why even the smartest people in history have lost big sums investing in stocks. He also uses Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) to break down why having a stomach for volatility is so important to finding -- and holding -- big winners.

*Stock prices used were from the Morning of May 8, 2026. The video was published on May 11, 2026.

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Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.