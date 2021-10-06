Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Ramaco Resources (METC) Stock

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC. This is because this security in the Coal space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.



This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Coal space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.



Meanwhile, Ramaco Resources is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ramaco Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have risen from 27 cents per share to 36 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 88 cents per share to $1.19 per share. This has helped METC to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Ramaco Resources. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.