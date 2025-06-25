Why You Shouldn’t Be Buying Rocket Lab Stock?

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) has seen its stock soar nearly 600% over the past year, driven by successful rocket launches and the acquisition of new contracts, including those related to its upcoming Neutron rocket.

While the current Electron rocket can transport payloads up to 300 kilograms into orbit, the more advanced Neutron rocket will significantly enhance that capacity, supporting up to 13,000 kilograms to low-Earth orbit.

Despite these technological strides, Rocket Lab’s stock appears overvalued at its present level, particularly in light of its recent surge.

This assessment stems from a review of RKLB’s valuation relative to its operational performance and its financial history and standing. Our deep-dive into Rocket Lab’s metrics across Growth, Profitability, Financial Stability, and Downturn Resilience suggests only moderate strength in operations and financial health.

How Does Rocket Lab USA’s Valuation Compare to the S&P 500?

Rocket Lab stock appears significantly overvalued when comparing revenue multiples to the broader market.

Rocket Lab has a price-to-sales ratio of 35.7, versus 3.1 for the S&P 500

How Has Rocket Lab’s Revenue Grown?

Rocket Lab’s revenue has shown impressive growth in recent years.

Revenue has increased at an average annual rate of 85.4% over the past three years (compared to 5.5% for the S&P 500)

Over the last 12 months, revenue rose 65.0%, from $282 million to $466 million

Quarterly revenue climbed 32.1%, from $93 million to $123 million year-over-year

Is Rocket Lab Profitable?

Rocket Lab’s margins are well below those of most companies tracked by Trefis.

Rocket Lab’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was -$206 million, with an Operating Margin of -44.2%

over the last four quarters was -$206 million, with an Operating Margin of -44.2% Rocket Lab’s Operating Cash Flow was -$101 million, resulting in a -21.6% margin (compared to 14.9% for the S&P 500)

was -$101 million, resulting in a -21.6% margin (compared to 14.9% for the S&P 500) Rocket Lab’s Net Income was -$207 million, reflecting a Net Income Margin of -44.3% (versus 11.6% for the S&P 500)

Is Rocket Lab Financially Sound?

Rocket Lab demonstrates strong balance sheet fundamentals.

Debt stood at $490 million against a $17 billion market cap as of June 23, 2025, implying a low Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 3.4% (vs. 19.4% for S&P 500)

Cash and equivalents accounted for $428 million of Rocket Lab’s $1.3 billion in total assets, yielding a robust Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 34.1%

How Resilient Is RKLB Stock in a Downturn?

RKLB has underperformed the S&P 500 in recent downturns. Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash explores the performance of key stocks through six market crashes.

RKLB dropped 82.8% from $20.72 on Sep 9, 2021, to $3.56 on Dec 27, 2022, while the S&P 500 declined 25.4%

The stock fully rebounded to its previous peak by Nov 21, 2024

It has since risen to a high of $32.78 as of June 23, 2025

Key Takeaways for RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab scores as follows:

Growth: Extremely Strong

Profitability: Extremely Weak

Financial Stability: Extremely Strong

Downturn Resilience: Extremely Weak

Overall: Neutral

While Rocket Lab boasts rapid revenue growth and a solid financial foundation, its high valuation may already reflect all the optimism. Trading at 35 times trailing revenue, the stock remains vulnerable, especially in a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape.

