Why You Should Retain Werner (WERN) Stock in Your Portfolio

Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN is gradually recovering from the coronavirus-induced slump, thanks to improving freight market conditions in the United States. WERN’s bullish 2022 guidance is also aiding.

WERN has a Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

For 2022, earnings are expected to grow at 15.4% rate.

Factors That Bode Well

We are encouraged by Werner’s bullish guidance for 2022. WERN expects TTS truck growth of 2-5% in 2022 from the prior-year tally. Under the TTS guidance, WERN estimates Dedicated revenue per truck per week to increase 4-6% (previous view: 3-5%) in 2022 owing to expectations of strong rates. One-way Truckload revenues per total mile are predicted to now climb 14-17% (previous outlook: 16-19%) in the second quarter of 2022 from the comparable period’s level in 2021 owing to a continued strong contractual rate increase and moderating spot rates combined with fleet mix changes. Net capital expenditure is expected to go down to the band of $250-$300 million (previous view: $275-$325 million).

Werner is gradually recovering from the pandemic lows, thanks to improving freight market conditions in the United States. The Werner Logistics segment and Werner’s Truckload Transportation Services segment’s revenues increased 37% and 21%, respectively, year over year in the March quarter. While the Werner Logistics segment benefited from a rise in truckload logistics revenues, Werner’s Truckload Transportation Services segment gained from higher fuel surcharge revenues.

A Key Risk

Werner exited the March quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126 million, way below the long-term debt (net of current portion) of $421.3 million. This implies that the company does not have enough cash to meet its debt levels.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Werner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Ryder System, Inc. R, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW and GATX Corporation GATX.

Ryder has a trailing-four quarter surprise of 48.2%, on average, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. R is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions in the United States. Revenues in all segments grew (on higher rental revenues, new business and favorable pricing) in first-quarter 2022.

R currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The long-term (three-to-five years) expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate for C.H. Robinson is pegged at 9%. Improving freight market conditions are aiding CHRW. In first-quarter 2022, the top line improved 41.8% owing to favorable truckload pricing for customers and handsome profits in ocean freight.

Driven by the positives, the stock has rallied 11.7% in the past year. CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GATX has a trailing-four quarter surprise of 40.1%, on average, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a huge positive for GATX.

Driven by the upsides, the stock has risen 12% in the past year. GATX currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.