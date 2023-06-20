Why You Should Retain Walgreens Boots (WBA) Stock for Now

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by the strength of new partnerships. Progress made in the company’s all four strategic priorities sounds promising. The addition of Summit Health accelerates the build-out of Walgreens’ healthcare growth engine. The company’s long-term growth model buoys optimism. However, escalating costs and a highly leveraged balance sheet are worrisome.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 14.2% compared with the 22.3% fall of the industry and the 19% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion. WBA surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 2.48%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

New Alliances Seem Strategic: In April 2023, Walgreens entered into a partnership with the Dublin-based biotech company, Prothena Corporation. The collaboration aims to accelerate patient identification and recruitment for Prothena’s ongoing ASCENT-2 multiple ascending dose clinical trial.



In the same month, the U.S. Healthcare segment of Walgreens and VillageMD announced the expansion of Village Medical at Walgreens into Colorado, with three new primary care practices, two in Fort Collins and a third in Longmont. In March 2023, Walgreens, in partnership with DoorDash and Uber, announced free, Same Day Rx Delivery of medications for the prevention and treatment of HIV. The latest offering is available to eligible patients within 15 miles of thousands of participating Walgreens retail pharmacies nationwide.

Progressing Well With Strategic Priorities: In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Walgreens continued to transform the method of delivering healthcare through physical stores and digital channels. The company has opened its ninth automated micro fulfillment center, now supporting about 3,000 total stores.

Further, the addition of Summit Health is likely to be transformational for the company as it creates one of the largest integrated provider platforms in the United States, delivering quality affordable care for all patient populations, regardless of insurance or payer type. Summit will accelerate the U.S. Healthcare segment to scale and profit.

Long-Term Growth Model Looks Encouraging: Following the announcement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD, the company raised its U.S. Healthcare fiscal year 2025 sales goal to $14.5-$16.0 billion, from $11.0-$12.0 billion expected previously. The segment is also expected to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of fiscal year 2023.

Looking beyond 2023, the company increased clarity into its long-term growth algorithm, building to low-teens adjusted EPS growth in the fiscal year 2025 and beyond.

Downsides

Q2 Negatives: During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Pharmacy sales were affected by a 3.5% headwind from AllianceRx Walgreens. The International segment was also impacted by an adverse currency impact of 7.5% in the fiscal second quarter. Moreover, escalating costs and contraction of gross margin remain a concern.

Leveraged Balance Sheet with Heavy Payout Load: Total debt at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 was $13.04 billion, much higher than the corresponding cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion. With a short-term payable of $4.2 billion, the company displays weak solvency.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walgreens’ 2023 earnings per share has moved from $4.50 to $4.45 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $136.1 billion. This suggests a 2.56% rise from the year-ago reported number.

