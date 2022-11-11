Why You Should Retain Stericycle (SRCL) in Your Portfolio Now

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL is currently benefiting from its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation as well as solid liquidity.

SRCL’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to grow 2.9% and 3.6% from the respective year-ago reported figures. Shares of SRCL have rallied 15.4% in the past year against the 23.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That Augur Well

Stericycle’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 1.02 at the end of third-quarter 2022, higher than 0.96 recorded at the end of second-quarter 2022 and the prior-year quarter’s 0.83. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Stericycle.

Stericycle is progressing well with its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation initiative aimed to improve its long-term operational and financial performance. Initiated in 2017, the five key objectives of the program include: improving the quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology and strategic sourcing; rationalizing portfolio through divestitures; lowering debt and bettering leverage, and implementing ERP.

A Key Risk

Stericycle operates in a highly competitive industry. The barriers to entry in the regulated waste collection and disposal business are very high. In addition to stiff competition from large national companies, many small, regional and local companies compete aggressively in terms of pricing. This had earlier forced Stericycle to reduce prices to retain its existing customers and attract new ones. The threat of pricing pressure is expected to prevail in the future as well.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Paychex carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.