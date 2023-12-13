Why You Should Retain S&P Global (SPGI) in Your Portfolio Now

S&P Global SPGI has been focusing on acquisitions for innovation, with recent additions like Market Scan, ChartIQ, Shades of Green and the IHS Markit merger. To emphasize shareholder value, it distributed $1 billion in dividends and allocated $12 billion for repurchases in 2022, thus displaying commitment and confidence. These actions enhance investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Factors in Favor

New service launches are bolstering S&P Global’s growth and are positively impacting the company’s market positioning. Recently, Platts (S&P Global Commodity Insights) introduced the Platts Dry Index for the dry bulk freight industry, incorporating the Capesize, Panamax/Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax segments. S&P Global Market Intelligence has also launched the Supply Chain Console, which offers a comprehensive view of supply-chain dynamics.

The S&P Global Canada Services Purchasing Managers' Index completed the suite for all G-7 countries. Platts also introduced daily Southeast Asia LNG cargo assessments to enhance price transparency. Additionally, Platts, in collaboration with REsurety, pioneered Emissions-Adjusted Renewable Energy Certificates price assessments, advancing innovation in commodities and energy markets.

S&P Global Inc. Revenue (TTM)

S&P Global Inc. revenue-ttm | S&P Global Inc. Quote

S&P Global's growth strategy centers on acquisitions for persistent innovation. Recent key acquisitions include Market Scan for mobility offerings, ChartIQ for market intelligence, Shades of Green for enhanced environmental impact assessments and the merger with IHS Markit to boost data and analytics. The completion of The Climate Service acquisition further strengthens S&P Global's ESG insights and solutions, refining its climate-related offerings.

The company's commitment to shareholder value is evident in its rewarding initiatives. In 2022, it distributed $1 billion in dividends and allocated $12 billion for share repurchases. In 2021, $743 million was returned to shareholders, and in 2020, $1.8 billion was distributed, comprising $1.2 billion in repurchases and $645 million in dividends. Such measures not only boost investor confidence but also contribute positively to earnings per share.

Factors Against

S&P Global is experiencing rising expenses attributed to ongoing productivity programs, increased compensation costs from investments in growth initiatives, acquisitions and higher incentive expenses. In 2022, total expenses surged more than 100% year over year to $8.2 billion, suggesting continued pressure on the bottom line in the foreseeable future.

SPGI currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector:

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to decline 1.9%. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.

IT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FTI Consulting FCN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN’s 2023 revenues indicates 12.1% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to grow 3.4%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one instance, the average surprise being 8.5%.

FCN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.