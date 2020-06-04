Why You Should Retain PerkinElmer (PKI) in Your Portfolio

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI is well poised for growth on the back of solid international presence and robust product portfolio. However, foreign exchange volatility remains a concern.



The stock has gained 15.4% against the industry’s decline of 0.2% in a year’s time. Notably, the S&P 500 Index has risen 9.1% in the same time frame.



The company — with a market capitalization of $11.57 billion — provides scientific instruments, consumables, and services to pharmaceutical, biomedical, environmental testing, chemical, and general industrial markets worldwide. It anticipates earnings to improve 7.9% over the next five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.



Let’s take a closer look at the factors that are substantiating its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).





What’s Deterring the Stock?



Increasing exposure to international markets enhances the risk of foreign exchange volatility. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can adversely impact the company’s international sales. Per first-quarter earnings call, it anticipates 1% foreign exchange headwind to the bottom line for 2020.



Key Catalysts



PerkinElmer delivers a comprehensive suite of scientific informatics and software solutions to aggregate data into actionable insights in an automated and scalable way. The company’s products include the industry leading ChemDraw software, Electronic Lab Notebooks including cloud-based Elements SaaS Offering and enterprise E-Notebook Solutions, along with the TIBCO Spotfire platform for scientific data analytics.



During the first quarter, PerkinElmer announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for New Coronavirus RT-PCR test. Clinical laboratories that are certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments can start utilizing this test kit to detect SARS-CoV-2 (virus causing COVID-19) immediately. Notably, this test is marketed as an in-vitro diagnostic device by meeting the requirements of the European In Vitro Diagnostic Directive. The test kit is now available in more than 30 countries on a worldwide basis.



In addition to serving emerging economies, PerkinElmer enjoys strong global exposure. Per management, the major geographies witnessed a mixed first quarter, with mid-single digit organic revenue growth in the United States and double-digit organic revenue improvement in Europe.



Which Way are Estimates Headed?



For 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, which indicates no change from the previous year. The same for adjusted earnings per share stands at $3.80, suggesting a decline of 7.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



